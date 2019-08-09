Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2160.08 N/A -3.74 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.31 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 26.40% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with average price target of $62. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 46.36% and its average price target is $43. Based on the results given earlier, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.