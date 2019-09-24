Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 227.16 N/A -1.27 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.19 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46.33 consensus price target and a 33.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.