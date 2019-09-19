Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 241.86 N/A -1.27 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 757.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.