Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 257.70 N/A -1.27 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.28 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, and a 121.48% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 99.8% respectively. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.