Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Since Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 253.13 N/A -1.27 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.06 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 125.48%. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 6.27% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 85.61%. Insiders held roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.