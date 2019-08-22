Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

This is a contrast between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 262.55 N/A -1.27 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40, and a 117.39% upside potential. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 138.38% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 68.5% respectively. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.