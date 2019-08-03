Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 190.91 N/A -1.27 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 114.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 3.61%. Insiders held roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.