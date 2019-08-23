Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

This is a contrast between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 253.13 N/A -1.27 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 112.58 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 125.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.