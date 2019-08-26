Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 241.14 N/A -1.27 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Table 2 provides Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation's return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 136.69% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $40.

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

On 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.