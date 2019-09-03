Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 230.54 N/A -1.27 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 153.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 3.3%. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.