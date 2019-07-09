Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 253.74 N/A -1.14 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21 while its Quick Ratio is 21. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 61.68%. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 consensus target price and a 103.32% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.