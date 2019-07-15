Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 247.02 N/A -1.14 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 66.11% at a $40 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 79.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.