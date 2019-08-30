Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 230.16 N/A -1.27 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.60 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 147.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.