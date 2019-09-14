Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 243.28 N/A -1.27 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 37.6%. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.