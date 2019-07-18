Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 255.74 N/A -1.14 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21 while its Quick Ratio is 21. On the competitive side is, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 60.45% at a $40 average price target. On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 365.12% and its average price target is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 47.6%. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.