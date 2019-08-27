Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 243.50 N/A -1.27 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 65 107.97 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 17 and 17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 134.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40. Competitively the average target price of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 87.88% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 0% respectively. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.