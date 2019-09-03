Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 230.54 N/A -1.27 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.22 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 153.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.