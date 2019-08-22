Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Since Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 262.55 N/A -1.27 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 36.6 Current Ratio and a 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 117.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.65%. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.