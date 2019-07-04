Reviewing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 253.38 N/A -1.14 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.94% at a $40 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 4.02% respectively. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.