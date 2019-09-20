Reviewing CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM)’s and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.79 N/A 0.04 63.02 Waters Corporation 221 6.35 N/A 7.58 27.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRH Medical Corporation and Waters Corporation. Waters Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CRH Medical Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Waters Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CRH Medical Corporation and Waters Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Waters Corporation has a consensus price target of $216.33, with potential downside of -5.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRH Medical Corporation and Waters Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15% Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation had bearish trend while Waters Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats CRH Medical Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.