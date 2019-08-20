Reviewing CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM)’s and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s results

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.92 N/A 0.04 63.02 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 4.14 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRH Medical Corporation and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CRH Medical Corporation and Sensus Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has stronger performance than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRH Medical Corporation beats Sensus Healthcare Inc.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.