Reviewing Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)’s and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s results

Both Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners LP 34 0.77 N/A -0.41 0.00 Targa Resources Corp. 41 0.88 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Targa Resources Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.00% -2.4% -0.7% Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a beta of 2.21 and its 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Targa Resources Corp.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners LP are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Targa Resources Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Crestwood Equity Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Targa Resources Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Targa Resources Corp. 0 2 5 2.71

Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a consensus price target of $35, and a -2.15% downside potential. Meanwhile, Targa Resources Corp.’s average price target is $52.29, while its potential upside is 33.19%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Targa Resources Corp. seems more appealing than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Targa Resources Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 94.9%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Targa Resources Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crestwood Equity Partners LP 2.91% -3.51% 10.61% 8.52% 21.01% 29.2% Targa Resources Corp. 6.34% 4.95% -5.58% -17.03% -14.15% 16.44%

For the past year Crestwood Equity Partners LP has stronger performance than Targa Resources Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Crestwood Equity Partners LP beats Targa Resources Corp.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.