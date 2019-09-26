Reviewing Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)’s and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners LP 36 0.83 N/A -0.41 0.00 Genesis Energy L.P. 22 0.99 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Genesis Energy L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.00% -2.4% -0.7% Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1%

Risk and Volatility

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Genesis Energy L.P.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genesis Energy L.P. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Genesis Energy L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and Genesis Energy L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 0 3 3.00 Genesis Energy L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$44 is Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares and 76.4% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 12.35% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crestwood Equity Partners LP 1.65% 2.71% 2.91% 14.26% 5.75% 34.32% Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71%

For the past year Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Genesis Energy L.P.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners LP beats Genesis Energy L.P. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.