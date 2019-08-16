Reviewing Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s results

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.79 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Point Energy Corp. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Point Energy Corp. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 2.6%. About 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. was less bullish than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.