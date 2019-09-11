Reviewing Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s results

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.51 N/A 0.50 12.25

Table 1 highlights Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 75.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Evolution Petroleum Corporation has -10.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.