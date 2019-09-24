Reviewing Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 5.54 1.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Analyst Ratings

Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s potential upside is 88.79% and its consensus price target is $16.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.68%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.