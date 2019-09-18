Reviewing Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s results

Since Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 8.02 N/A 1.13 13.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Black Stone Minerals L.P. is $23, which is potential 54.88% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 29.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Black Stone Minerals L.P. has -3.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.