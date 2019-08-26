Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.62 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Peck Company Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 42.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 1.4% stronger performance while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance.