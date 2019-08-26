Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|9
|1.62
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Peck Company Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 42.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 1.4% stronger performance while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.