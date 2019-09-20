Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)’s results

We are contrasting Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

