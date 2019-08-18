Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

This is a contrast between Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.