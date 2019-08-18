Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

This is a contrast between Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
