Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Global Medical REIT Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Global Medical REIT Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp.