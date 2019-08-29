Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than CF Finance Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crescent Acquisition Corp. Its rival CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 44.5% respectively. Comparatively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.