Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|315.45
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than CF Finance Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.9%
|0.8%
Liquidity
2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crescent Acquisition Corp. Its rival CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 44.5% respectively. Comparatively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.81%
|2.66%
|0%
|0%
|4.1%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.
