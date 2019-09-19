Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 9 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 54.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 1.4% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.