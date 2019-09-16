Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Andina Acquisition Corp. III, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 50% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.