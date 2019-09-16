Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Andina Acquisition Corp. III, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 50% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
