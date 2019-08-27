Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

We are contrasting Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Competitively, SG Blocks Inc. has 10.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.