Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s results

We are comparing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.04% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation -0.03% 1.11% 2.56% 4.48% 0% 2.35%

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.