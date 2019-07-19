Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s results

We are comparing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Crescent Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.04% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|-0.03%
|1.11%
|2.56%
|4.48%
|0%
|2.35%
Summary
New Frontier Corporation beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
