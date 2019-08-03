Reviewing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

We are contrasting Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Crescent Acquisition Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.55%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp.