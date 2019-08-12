Reviewing Cree Inc. (CREE)’s and Its Rivals results

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Cree Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cree Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Cree Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cree Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cree Inc. N/A 58 0.00 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cree Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.15 2.76

With average price target of $71, Cree Inc. has a potential upside of 23.35%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 44.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cree Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cree Inc. -0.11% 4.79% -4.01% 25.82% 34.21% 45.37% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Cree Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Cree Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Cree Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Cree Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cree Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Cree Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cree Inc.’s peers are 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Cree Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Cree Inc.’s peers beat Cree Inc.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The companyÂ’s LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.