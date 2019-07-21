Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

Both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.14 N/A 0.02 103.75 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.21 N/A 0.02 468.42

Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is observed to has than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is presently more affordable than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.