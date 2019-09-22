Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.29
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
