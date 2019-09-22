Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.