Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s results

Both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.15 16.87 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.