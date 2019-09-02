Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s results

Both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.18
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
