Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

Since Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.33 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.