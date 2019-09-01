Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.15 16.87 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.77 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 0%. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.