Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.18
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.77
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 0%. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.19%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
