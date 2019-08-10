Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.18
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 17.51% respectively. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.