Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.15 16.87 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 17.51% respectively. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.