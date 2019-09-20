Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.21 N/A 0.15 16.87 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A 0.29 30.14

Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 29.68% respectively. Insiders owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.