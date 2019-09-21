Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.29
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
