Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.