Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s results

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.15 16.87 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.