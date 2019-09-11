Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s results

We are comparing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.67 N/A 0.65 20.03

Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is currently more affordable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.