Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.81 N/A 0.35 47.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 2.94%. Insiders owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.