Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

Since Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.02 103.75 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 62.14%. About 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.